1/1
Larry Farver
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GOSHEN - Larry E. Farver, 80, will always be remembered as "One of the good guys." On Sept. 9, 2020, he died at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital and entered into his eternal home.

Larry was born on Dec.16, 1939, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Marcellus L. and Eula M. (McCool) Farver.

He graduated from Ashley High School in 1958, and then on June 24, 1961, Larry married the love of his life, Judith Dalton. This year Larry and Judy celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Larry leaves behind his wife, and three sons, Mark (Melanie) Farver, Kenneth (Dawn) Farver, Goshen; and Eric (Lauren) Farver, Cassopolis, Michigan; grandchildren, Sean, Jason (Tiffany), Mitchell (Katie), Brandon Farver, Megan (Nick) Simpson, Katelyn, Briggs, and Hayes Farver; great-grandchildren Layla, Mason, Elijah, and Koleson, and step great-grandson Kingston Pumel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Jack Farver; and sister Lois Logan.

Mr. Farver started his fiberglass career with Starcraft Boat Company right out of high school and then he moved to Kansas in 1960 and became the shipping supervisor. In 1971 he was transferred to Topeka, Indiana, and worked for Starcraft as the national RV service manager.

From there he worked for several Marine and RV businesses, including Hurricane Boats and Glass Tech. He then left Glass Tech to work for his cousin's company, Woodburn Diamond Die.

In 1983 he started Master Fab, which was acquired by Fabwell in 1988. In the year 2000, Larry decided to retire. In the following year he decided to come out of retirement, and co-founded Noble Composites. In 2006, he sold Noble Composites to Crane Co. and retired again. Throughout his whole career Larry was able to create a wonderful work culture and was respected by his many employees.

Larry enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. A sports enthusiast, he loved basketball, softball, golf and bowling, and was very active in coaching youth sports. Larry was competitive and never wanted to lose. He loved everything he did and always went all in, and considered himself a perfectionist.

He was a past member of the Goshen Kiwanis, and a longtime sponsor of the Elkhart County 4-H Tractor Pulls.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. The family asks that all visitors wear their masks and maintain physical distance. Private services will be held on Friday, with burial at Violett Cemetery.

A public celebration of life will be held at Larry and Judy Farver's farm on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m., which will take place outside.

Memorial contributions may be given to Save the Children, Ronald McDonald House or to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Larry and Judy Farver's farm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved