GOSHEN - Larry E. Farver, 80, will always be remembered as "One of the good guys." On Sept. 9, 2020, he died at Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital and entered into his eternal home.

Larry was born on Dec.16, 1939, in Hamilton, Indiana, to Marcellus L. and Eula M. (McCool) Farver.

He graduated from Ashley High School in 1958, and then on June 24, 1961, Larry married the love of his life, Judith Dalton. This year Larry and Judy celebrated 59 years of marriage.

Larry leaves behind his wife, and three sons, Mark (Melanie) Farver, Kenneth (Dawn) Farver, Goshen; and Eric (Lauren) Farver, Cassopolis, Michigan; grandchildren, Sean, Jason (Tiffany), Mitchell (Katie), Brandon Farver, Megan (Nick) Simpson, Katelyn, Briggs, and Hayes Farver; great-grandchildren Layla, Mason, Elijah, and Koleson, and step great-grandson Kingston Pumel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert and Jack Farver; and sister Lois Logan.

Mr. Farver started his fiberglass career with Starcraft Boat Company right out of high school and then he moved to Kansas in 1960 and became the shipping supervisor. In 1971 he was transferred to Topeka, Indiana, and worked for Starcraft as the national RV service manager.

From there he worked for several Marine and RV businesses, including Hurricane Boats and Glass Tech. He then left Glass Tech to work for his cousin's company, Woodburn Diamond Die.

In 1983 he started Master Fab, which was acquired by Fabwell in 1988. In the year 2000, Larry decided to retire. In the following year he decided to come out of retirement, and co-founded Noble Composites. In 2006, he sold Noble Composites to Crane Co. and retired again. Throughout his whole career Larry was able to create a wonderful work culture and was respected by his many employees.

Larry enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting and fishing. A sports enthusiast, he loved basketball, softball, golf and bowling, and was very active in coaching youth sports. Larry was competitive and never wanted to lose. He loved everything he did and always went all in, and considered himself a perfectionist.

He was a past member of the Goshen Kiwanis, and a longtime sponsor of the Elkhart County 4-H Tractor Pulls.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. The family asks that all visitors wear their masks and maintain physical distance. Private services will be held on Friday, with burial at Violett Cemetery.

A public celebration of life will be held at Larry and Judy Farver's farm on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 3 p.m., which will take place outside.

Memorial contributions may be given to Save the Children, Ronald McDonald House or to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair.

