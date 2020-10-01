Larry Gilbert

ANGOLA - Larry K. Gilbert, 62, of Angola, Indiana, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

He was born on April 3, 1958, in Angola, Indiana, to Wendell W. and Shirley (Lockhart) Gilbert.

Larry graduated from Hamilton High School in 1976, and from Indiana University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.

He married Kelly R. Samuels on March 4, 1989.

Larry held the office of Steuben County Surveyor for 36 years.

He was a member of Metz Church of Christ and was active in the Republican Party.

He was an extraordinary son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Larry loved his job, the lake, farming and Steuben County. He was very active in his community. Larry loved to help others.

Most of all, Larry loved his family and his family loved him. He lived an exceptional life. We will miss him very much.

He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Kelly R. Gilbert, of Angola; his mother, Shirley (Ned) Somerlott, of Metz; daughter, Sarah (Andy) Lewis, of Angola; three brothers, David (Estela) Gilbert, of Lansing, Michigan, Dennis Gilbert, of Angola and Wesley Gilbert, of Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Madison, Lillian and Oliver Lewis, all of Angola; and his father-in-law, Sammy M. Samuels, of Fremont.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Wendell W. Gilbert; and grandparents, Donald and Lelah Gilbert.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Private services will be at a later date.

Burial will be at Metz Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County.

Masks are required as mandated by the Governor's orders. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well, please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

