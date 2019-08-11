|
ST. JOE - Larry Allen "Bean" Griffin Jr., 28, of St. Joe, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia.
He was born April 11, 1991, in Auburn.
He worked at DeKalb Molded Plastics in Butler for the past 10 years.
Surviving are his father, Larry Allen (Jackie) Griffin Sr. of St. Joe; mother Tonya (Gamble) (Dan Drake) Axsom of Ashley; two sons, Eli Cole Griffin and Carson Edward Griffin; fiancee Alyssa Souder of St. Joe; nine siblings, James Keen of Garrett, Josh (Sheila) Baughman of Auburn, Jake (Heather) Baughman of Fremont, Anne (Randy) Scales of Rogers, Arkansas, Amanda Keen of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, Braden (Coral) Baughman of Kokomo, Dustin (Amanda Schnetzler) Everage, Aurilla (Drew Love) Baughman of Auburn, and Rachel (Tyler Gray) Everage of Churubusco; eight nieces; 17 nephews; paternal grandparents, Ralph and Ellen Baughman of Hamilton and Darrell and Marie Martin of Angola; and maternal grandmother, Mary Jane Cain of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by a niece; paternal grandfather Norman Griffin; and maternal grandfather John Cain.
A gathering to honor the life of Larry will take place from 4–8 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, Spencerville.
A private committal service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe with the Rev. Merle Holden officiating.
Memorials may be directed to a memorial fund for Larry's two sons, Eli and Carson, in care of Larry Griffin Sr.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2019