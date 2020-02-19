|
HIDEAWAY, Texas - Lawrence (Larry) Eugene Ley was born on Feb. 24, 1948, to John and Margaret (Marti) Ley, of Avilla, Indiana.
A 1966 graduate from Central Catholic High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he enlisted in the Army in May 1967, and served as a Medic at the 24th Evacuation Hospital in Long Binh, Vietnam, from 1968 to 1969.
He met his wife, Sue Ann, in Vietnam while serving. He married Sue Ann (Carrow) on July 18, 1969, in Garland, Texas, after his discharge. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past summer.
After his military service, he attended and graduated from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana, with a Civil Engineering degree. He worked for Beam, Longest and Neff in Indianapolis for 30-plus years while they lived in Zionsville, Indiana, and later transferred to Illinois, with the firm.
While in the Indianapolis area, Larry was a kidney recipient and became very active in the . During this time, he and Sue Ann also became parents to rescue dogs, a practice which continues to this day.
After leaving Illinois, Larry worked for H.W. Lockner in Tyler, Texas, and was still working there upon his death on Jan. 7, 2020.
In addition to his wife, Sue Ann, Larry is survived by a sister, Rita (Carl Ramcke) Eagleson, of Naperville, Illinois. He is survived by seven brothers, Philip (Lisa), Giles (Carla), Robert (Kim), Anthony (Regina), and Urban (Tina) Ley, all of Avilla, Indiana, Leo (Linda) Ley, of Naperville, Illinois, and Vincent Ley, of Williamsburg, Kansas. Larry is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Larry was preceded by death by both of his parents; a brother, David; a sister, Marianne; and a nephew, Dalton.
Larry and Sue were currently residing in Hideaway, Texas.
There will be a small graveside memorial service on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Cemetery in Avilla, Indiana.
A lunch will be provided following the ceremony.
Preferred memorials may be made to the .