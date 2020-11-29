1/1
Larry Miller
TOPEKA - Larry W. Miller, 79, of Topeka, passed away at 11:57 a.m. on Friday, November 27, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital, after a brief illness.

He was born on May 15, 1941 in LaGrange to Ivan and Erma (Miller) Miller.

On August 31, 1963 in Emma Mennonite Church he married Fran Zimmerly; she passed away June 20, 2019.

Surviving are two daughters, Dawn (Gary) Yoder of LaGrange, Denise (Erik) McCall of Goshen; two sons, Jeff (Anne) Miller of Granger, Jerry Miller of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; one great grandson; two sisters, Carol (Allen) Zehr of Bedford, Evelyn (Ellsworth) Byler of Sturgis, Michigan; brother, Maurice (Norma) Miller of Topeka; sister-in-law, Marilyn Miller of Topeka.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one granddaughter, Kaleigh; three brothers, Gaylord, Delmar and Ronald Miller.

Larry had worked as a public accountant for most of his life. He was a member of Emma Church, where he served as an Elder and as the church treasurer for over 30 years. He also served on many community and non-profit board of directors, including Menno Clinic, Elijah Haven and Thurston Woods.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, especially spending time watching many of his grandchildren's events.

Due to the national pandemic, private funeral services will be held, these services will be conducted by Pastor Gene Hartman.

Burial will be in Miller Cemetery, Shipshewana.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Menno Clinic, C/O Emma Church, 1900 S. 600 W, Topeka, IN 46571.

Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 29, 2020.
