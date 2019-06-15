NORTH WEBSTER - Larry Edward Price, 74, of North Webster, Indiana, passed away at 3:28 p.m., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1944, in LaPorte, Indiana, to Charles Edward "Ed" and Eleanor J. (Hunter) Price.

He attended Syracuse High School and was a United States Air Force veteran.

He was a lifetime Noble and Kosciusko county area resident and was married on Jan. 20, 1979, in Syracuse, to Anita M. (Poyser) Kimes, who survives.

He retired from Tenneco Automotive in Ligonier after 25 years and formerly worked at BRC in Ligonier and Starcraft in Topeka.

He was a member of North Webster Church of God.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Price, of North Webster; daughter, Christina Ferrin Price, formerly of Cromwell; two sons, Larry Price II, formerly of Miami, Florida, and Ryne Price, of North Webster; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dee Ann Pifer, of Bourbon, Gloria Edwards, of Auburn, and Sandi (George) Lung, of Warsaw; and a brother, Gary (Sharon) Price, of Syracuse.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Owen Family Funeral Home, S.R. 13 and C.R. 500N, North Webster, Indiana.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor Todd Oesch officiating.

Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Preferred memorials may be given to Church of God, P.O. Box 313, North Webster, IN 46555 or , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60635.

To send condolences to the family in memory of Larry Price, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com.