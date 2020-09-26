KENDALLVILLE - Larry Richards, age 83, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Mr. Richards was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 19, 1937, to Myron Guy Richards and Frances Mahailla (Isbell) Richards. They preceded him in death.

He was a 1956 graduate of Kendallville High School and married Patricia Ann Walker on July 4, 1957, in Rome City.

Larry was employed with Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 32 years.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Richards, of Kendallville; son, Ron Richards, of Kendallville; daughter, Amanda and Daniel Moore, of Kendallville; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Madeline and Bill McKee, of Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Charles Allen Richards; and daughter-in-law, Connie (Kunce) Richards.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with visitation an hour prior to the service.

Pastor Mark Nielson from Church of God in Kendallville will officiate the service.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville.

Arrangements are by Hite Funeral Home.