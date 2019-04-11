BUTLER - Larry E. Ruch, age 85 of Rockwood, Michigan, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019.

He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Fort Wayne to the late Glen and Bernice Ruch. He was the loving husband of Saranell Ruch and previously the late Iretta Ruch; dear father of Patrick (Amy) Ruch of Flat Rock, Michigan, Gregory (Merrilyn) Ruch of Carleton, Michigan, and the late Michael Ruch.

He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and great-grandfather of five. Also surviving is one sister, Nancy Moore of Butler; stepchildren, Terri (Rick) Underhill, Randy Dickey and Joni Duncan; four stepgrandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Larry retired from Ford Motor Co. Woodhaven Stamping Plant in Woodhaven, Michigan. He loved spending time on his tractor, doing yard work, and attending auctions. He was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one son and one brother-in-law, Larry Moore.

Visitation for Larry Ruch will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, from 12-3 p.m. with graveside services immediately following visitation at the Butler Cemetery officiated by Scott Lanning of Butler Church of Christ.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is handling the local arrangements.

