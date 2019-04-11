KPCNews Obituaries
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
23620 N. Huron River Dr.
Rockwood, MI
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes
23620 N. Huron River Dr.
Rockwood, MI
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Butler Cemetery
Larry Ruch


1933 - 2019
Larry Ruch Obituary

BUTLER - Larry E. Ruch, age 85 of Rockwood, Michigan, passed away peacefully April 8, 2019.

He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Fort Wayne to the late Glen and Bernice Ruch. He was the loving husband of Saranell Ruch and previously the late Iretta Ruch; dear father of Patrick (Amy) Ruch of Flat Rock, Michigan, Gregory (Merrilyn) Ruch of Carleton, Michigan, and the late Michael Ruch.

He was the proud grandfather of five grandchildren and great-grandfather of five. Also surviving is one sister, Nancy Moore of Butler; stepchildren, Terri (Rick) Underhill, Randy Dickey and Joni Duncan; four stepgrandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Larry retired from Ford Motor Co. Woodhaven Stamping Plant in Woodhaven, Michigan. He loved spending time on his tractor, doing yard work, and attending auctions. He was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one son and one brother-in-law, Larry Moore.

Visitation for Larry Ruch will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, from 12-3 p.m. with graveside services immediately following visitation at the Butler Cemetery officiated by Scott Lanning of Butler Church of Christ.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home of Butler is handling the local arrangements.

To leave condolences visit hejohnsonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 11, 2019
