CRAWFORDSVILLE - It's a beautiful day for Larry Leon Sempsrott, born Nov. 7, 1937, to Cleo Allen Sempsrott and Georgia Florence (Alexander) Sempsrott, in Broadlands, Illinois.
Mr. Sempsrott passed away at 2:50 a.m., on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
He was a brother to Warren (Oma), Charles (Gloria), Deloris (Harold) Watson and Ralph (Barbara) Sempsrott; father to Cindy (Berne) Fultz and Sherry (Buddy) Morton; grandfather to Brooke (Dan) Clark, Brock Sempsrott and Brody (Amber) Fultz; great-grandfather to Skylar, Amy, Joshua and Konner Clark; Adyn and Phoebe Sempsrott; along with Bently and Titus Fultz.
The family will be holding a service before laying him to rest on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Oak Hill Cemetery South.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Arrangements were entrusted to Burkhart Funeral Home, Crawfordsville.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 3, 2019