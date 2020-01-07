|
|
ALBION - Larry Slain passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2020, holding the hand of, Susie, his wife of 62 years.
Larry was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Marion, Indiana, to Forest and Lucile Slain.
Mr. Slain was a coach, teacher, and administrator at Albion and Central Noble Schools for more than 30 years. He spent countless hours at sporting events across the area while serving as Athletic Director at Central Noble. During his career he touched the lives of thousands of students and hundreds of athletes.
In addition to Susie, he is survived by his children, Jeff (Sarah) Slain, of Columbia City, Jim (Ivy) Slain, of Garrett, and Jill Slain, of Madison, Wisconsin. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his only brother, Gerry.
A lifelong athlete, fisherman, and hunter, he loved the outdoors and sharing all these activities with Susie, his children, grandchildren, and friends.
Out of respect for Larry's wishes, there will be no viewing or funeral. For all the lives he touched, remember him as he was. You all touched him and enriched his life and he and his family are grateful.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 7, 2020