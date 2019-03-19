LIGONIER - Larry B. Taylor, age 73, of Ligonier, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at 2:25 p.m. following an extended illness at Northridge Village in Albion. He had been a resident there since 2016

He was born Sept. 30, 1945, the son of Leland Devere and Cleo Euda (Fausnaugh) Taylor in Noble County.

Larry grew up in rural Ligonier, by Diamond Lake, and worked on the neighbor's farm when he was a young man. He graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in Albion in 1964. Larry loved playing bingo with his friends at Northridge and never wanted to miss his favorite game show, "Deal or No Deal." He also enjoyed Westerns such as "Bonanza" and "Gunsmoke." Larry's caregivers at Northridge and Heartland Hospice became like family to Larry and were his angels.

Larry is survived by two children, Steve Taylor of Nappanee and Heather Taylor of Ligonier; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; three brothers, Bob Taylor of Cromwell, Harry Taylor of Albion, and Rick (Yvonne) Taylor of Kimmell; and one sister, Beverly Todd of Albion; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland in 1964, and Cleo in 1999; siblings, Sharon Young in 2018, Jim Taylor in 2012, Ron Taylor in 2008, Jerry Taylor in 2002, and Joseph Taylor in 2018; along with two grandchildren, Noah Macias in 2008, and Alyssa Macias in 2009.

A funeral service will be held in Larry's honor on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Celebrant Larry Baker will officiate. Burial will take place at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family c/o Yeager Funeral Home.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.