ALBION - Larry Truelove, 60, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 10, 1959, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Kay and Hazel (Brown) Truelove.
On April 23, 1983, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Albion, he married Wanda Owen.
Larry was a mechanic and owner of Truelove Brothers in Albion.
In his free time, he enjoyed grilling, mowing the lawn, watching the Cubs, playing with his grandkids, and Allis Chalmers Tractors.
Larry is survived by his wife, Wanda Truelove, of Albion; daughter, Laramie (Aaron) Bauman, of Albion; grandchildren, Beau Bauman and Emily Bauman; sisters, Karen (Gerry) Coons, of Orangeburg, South Carolina, Jan (Marc) Norris, of Albion, and Jill (Donny) Lamb, of Lakeland, Florida. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Mary Stolte, of Albion; sisters-in-law, Cindy Galuoppo and Christine Owen, both of Albion; brothers-in-law, Gilbert (Nelda) Owen, of Albion, Ned (Ida) Owen, of Fort Wayne, and Jed (Karen) Owen, of Carmel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindsie Truelove; his parents, Kay and Hazel Truelove; father-in-law, Woody Owen; and brother-in-law, Randall "Hank" Owen. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Jan 31, 2020, at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Donations in Larry's memory may be directed to Albion American Legion Post #246 or Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation, and Community Center.
To leave an online condolence, or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.