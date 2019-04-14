LANSING, Michigan - Larry Lee Weller, formerly of Garrett, received his eternal reward on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home in Lansing. Born November 23, 1943 to the late Floyd "Bud" Weller and Orpha (Myers) Weller, Larry grew up on a farm south of Garrett. He graduated from Garrett High School in 1962 before serving in the United States Navy. After returning home from the service Larry married Judy Kay Hughes on September 12, 1964, eventually settling on a farm south of Garrett. Larry worked at International Harvester in Ft. Wayne until the plant closed in 1983. In 1987, Larry sold the farm and enrolled at Great Lakes Christian College in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated in 1989 and was ordained a Minister by First Church of Christ, Garrett, Indiana. He and Judy served churches in Keenerville, North Carolina; Stockbridge, Georgia; Hillsdale, Michigan; Edon, Ohio and Edgerton, Ohio. When he retired from pulpit ministry, Larry continued to serve the Lord at Christ's Church in Butler, Indiana. At the time of his death Larry was a member of South Lansing Christian Church. Larry loved his Lord and his family. He never fancied himself a great preacher, saying that his philosophy of ministry was to "love God's people and wear out shoe leather." He visited the members of his churches often, especially those who were hospitalized and shut in. He doted on his wife, Judy. His grandchildren called him "Papa." He was a kind, encouraging man with an amazing smile and an infectious laugh. He loved getting together with extended family and enjoyed playing euchre with his brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife Judy. Also surviving are two children and their spouses, Tina and Marty Ganong of Senegal, West Africa, and Frank and Tracy Weller of Lansing, Michigan, grandchildren Abigail Weller, Caleb Weller, Jonah Weller, Heather Ganong and Laura Ganong; brothers and sisters-in-law Jerry and Alice Weller and Wayne and Lori Weller of Garrett; sister-in-law Diane Hughes of Chelsea, Michigan; brother-in-law Carl Overmier of Tiffin, Ohio; nieces Ann Hall, Toni Moughler, Lindsay Haynes, Sunrae Milgrim, and Carly Gammon; and nephews Brent Weller, Brian Weller, Jeff Hughes and Andrew Hughes. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the First Church of Christ 213 E. King St., Garrett, with Dale Rabineau and Brother Bud Owen officiating. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery in rural Garrett. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn. Memorials may be directed to Great Lakes Christian College or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.