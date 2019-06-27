KENDALLVILLE - Laura Mae Coleman, 97, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at her home in Kendallville, where she grew up surrounded by her family.

She was a lifelong Kendallville resident, born Aug. 28, 1921, to Fred and Thelma (Mays) Hoffelder, the eldest of 11 children.

She was a 1940 graduate of Kendallville High School.

Laura married George Coleman on June 28, 1940. They were married 40 years when he drowned in Bixler Lake while fishing on June 28, 1980.

Her husband and sons all served their country honorably in the military.

Laura attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville.

She volunteered at McCray Memorial Hospital and later Parkview Noble Hospital for more than 30 years.

She was a homemaker who took care of her parents and people in their homes for many years. She loved taking care of people, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her great great-grandchildren brought her much joy.

Laura enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading books, and watching her favorite shows, The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy.

Surviving are a daughter and four sons, Judy Straw, of Kendallville, Charles (Cheryl) Coleman, of Garrett, Randy (Sharon) Coleman, of Auburn, and Ron "Red" (Cheri) Coleman, of Kendallville; daughter-in-law, Jan Coleman, of Kendallville; 14 grandchildren, Renee (Keith) Liddle, Sally (Ron) Newcomer, Russell Straw, Cindy (Kerry) Littlejohn, Todd (Tammi) Coleman, Tamara Coleman, Tim Coleman, Carrie (Dave) Krein, Michelle (Paul) Dapp, Lisa Coleman, Lori (Joseph) VanCamp, Todd (Lori) Nartker, Tom (Lisa) Nartker, and Bill (Tiffany) Nartker; 23 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Jane Double, of Ossian, Dorothy Jones, of Ossian, and Sally (Bud) Parman, of Florida; and two brothers, Tom (Carol) Hoffelder, of Minnesota and Harry (Shirley) Hoffelder, of Kendallville.

She was also preceded in death by a son and his wife, George Coleman Jr., and Lorraine Coleman; son-in-law, Joe Straw; grandson, Jason Coleman; brother, Clifford Hoffelder; and four sisters, Kathryn Hoffelder, Barbara Schwarz, Betty Fletcher, and Olive Conrad.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville with Father J. Steele officiating.

Burial will be at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

As Laura's favorite color was red, the family asks that you honor her by wearing something red on the day of the service.

Pallbearers are Todd Coleman, Joseph VanCamp, Michael VanCamp, Jacob Dyke, Andrew Littlejohn, and Noah Dapp.

Calling is Friday, June 28, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, where a rosary service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Preferred memorials are Masses to the church.

View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.