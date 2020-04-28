KPCNews Obituaries
Laura Haugh


1925 - 2020
Laura Haugh Obituary

FLINT, Mich. - Laura Ann Haugh, age 94, of Flint, Michigan, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Laura was born on Oct. 29, 1925, in Flint, the daughter of Bethel Nelson and Pauletta C. (Crocker) Root.

She was a graduate of Owosso High School.

Laura married John Richard Haugh on May 30, 1946, in Lennon. He preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2016.

Laura was a homemaker. She enjoyed her family and bowling.

Laura is survived by her children, Susan (James) Greer, of Flint, Martin (Cindy) Haugh, of Byron, and Carrie (Ronald) Parker, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Christopher (Carri) Greer, Bethany (Ron) Bellmer, Rebecca (Bret) Borton, Jeffrey (Sandy) Haugh, Lori (Jeff) Smith, David (Kerri) Haugh, Ronald Parker, Breanna Parker (Dan Wurtsmith), and Lucas Parker; 12 great-grandchildren, Joshua Greer, Abbigale Bellmer, Zachary Bellmer, Shaunie Borton, Branden Borton, Katelyn Haugh, Jacob Haugh, Oliver Smith, Jonathan Smith, Jillian Smith, Aurora Wurtsmith and Archer Wurtsmith; sister, Ruth Justice, of Florida; sisters-in-law, Shirley Root, of Bath, Louise Haugh, of Flushing; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roy Haugh; siblings, Thomas Root, George Root, Dorothy Simonye, Nelson Root, Bethel Root, Ace Root, William Root, Vivian Weir, and Charlie Root.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be announced by Sharp Funeral Homes, 8138 Miller Road, Miller Road Chapel, Swartz Creek.

Tributes may be shared on the obituaries page of www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 28, 2020
