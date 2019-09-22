|
Laura D. McClory, age 78, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.
Laura was born on Aug. 8, 1941, in Lawrence County, Kentucky to George Church and Laura (Mullins) Church Schaffer of Fremont, Indiana, both deceased. She was also proceeded in death by her sons, Timothy Browning and Rory Browning.
She lived in Metz for over 30 years, where she enjoyed having a hobby farm with llamas, small farm animals, as well as selling U-Pick strawberries and blackberries. She also enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening and was an avid dog lover.
She especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Laura worked her entire life. She formerly worked for Mohawk Tools in Montpelier, Ohio, Simpson Industries in Fremont and retired from the Aro Corporation in Angola, Indiana, as a machinist.
Survivors include her daughters, Debi (Tim) Swager of Fremont, Indiana, and Jeanette (Frank) Hull of Montpelier, Ohio, grandchildren, Amber (Drew) Kuespert, Kylie (Tom) Lowry, Tim Swager, II, Ashley (Marty) Thorp, and Heather (Jacob) Swager, great-grandchildren, Ellie Kuespert, Nicholas Lowry, Brody Thorp, Gavin Thorp, Kail Swager, Azlyn Swager, and Riker Swager, and a brother, Bob (Francis) Workman of Edon, Ohio.
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations in her memory are requested to Heartland Hospice of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to beamsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, 495-2915.