|
LEO - Laura Lee Spuller, 66, formerly of St. Joe, IN, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her home in Leo, IN.
She was born on January 13, 1954 in Ft. Wayne, IN to the late Edwin & Bonnie (Zollinger) Shidler.
Family includes, sons Matthew (Rebecca) Spuller Ft. Wayne, IN, Steven "Eddie" (Amber) Spuller Westland, MI; daughter Autumn J. B. (Matt) Hatfield Angola, IN; grandchildren Holden (Madison) Berlin, Andi Kohler, Avarielle Spuller, Lincoln Spuller, Rain Hatfield, Vila Hatfield and Ryker Spuller and brother Michael (Lin) Shidler Ft. Wayne, IN.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Kendall J. Shidler.
Laura was the town clerk for St. Joe, IN for approximately 10 years, worked as a shipping clerk at Scott's Grocery in Auburn, IN and also worked for Severn Trent. She loved gardening, painting, volunteering and spending time with her grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, IN.
Memorials may be given to Riley's Hospital for Children, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200 Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.
Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, IN. To view an online obituary & sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.