KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
Oak Park Cemetery
Ligonier, IN
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren Bishop


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren Bishop Obituary

LIGONIER - Lauren G. Bishop, age 49, of Ligonier passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Avalon Village in Ligonier.

He was born on January 15, 1970 the son of Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. at Goshen Hospital. Lauren was a lifelong resident of Ligonier and attended West Noble High School.

Lauren and his smile will be missed everyday by his parents, Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. of Ligonier, a daughter, Jacie (Travis) Jenkins of Shelbyville, Tennessee; a grandson, Jackson Jenkins at home; three siblings, Tammy (David) Waliczek of North Webster, Rena (Thomas) Fish of Ligonier, and Gary (Susan) Bishop Jr. of Fort Wayne, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends; and last but not least, his cats, Toby and Tommy.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a dog, Raven.

Lauren attended the Ligonier United Methodist Church. He was a member and officer of the Sons of The American Legion Post 243 in Ligonier where he loved to shoot pool and talk with his friends. Lauren was most proud of his service as a first responder and fireman with the Ligonier Fire Department were he served until a disability prevented him from doing so. During his tenure, he received two distinguished service awards for his efforts in saving lives. Lauren also loved photography and was talented in bringing objects to life with pictures. Until the end, he never missed a Notre Dame football game, and is now no doubt cheering them on from above.

A funeral service will be held in Lauren's honor on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.

Family and friends will be received at Yeager Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -