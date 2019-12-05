|
Lauren Bishop
LIGONIER - Lauren G. Bishop, age 49, of Ligonier passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Avalon Village in Ligonier.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1970, the son of Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. at Goshen Hospital. Lauren was a lifelong resident of Ligonier and attended West Noble High School.
Lauren and his smile will be missed every day by his parents, Gary and Audrey Bishop Sr. of Ligonier, a daughter, Jacie (Travis) Jenkins of Shelbyville, Tennessee; a grandson, Jackson Jenkins at home; three siblings, Tammy (David) Waliczek of North Webster, Rena (Thomas) Fish of Ligonier, and Gary (Susan) Bishop Jr. of Fort Wayne, along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends; and last but not least, his cats, Toby and Tommy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and a dog, Raven.
Lauren attended the Ligonier United Methodist Church. He was a member and officer of the Sons of The American Legion Post 243 in Ligonier where he loved to shoot pool and talk with his friends. Lauren was most proud of his service as a first responder and fireman with the Ligonier Fire Department were he served until a disability prevented him from doing so. During his tenure, he received two distinguished service awards for his efforts in saving lives. Lauren also loved photography and was talented in bringing objects to life with pictures. Until the end, he never missed a Notre Dame football game, and is now no doubt cheering them on from above.
A funeral service will be held in Lauren's honor today at 11 a.m. at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier. Pastor Jean Ness will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received at Yeager Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Heart to Heart Hospice, 7221 Engle Rd Suite 100, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
