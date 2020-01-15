|
ROME CITY - Lavorna B. Fulk, 81, of Rome City, Indiana, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Powhatan, Virginia.
She was born March 11, 1938, in Brimfield, Indiana, to Paul and Pauline (Grunden) Kimmel.
On June 16, 1956, she married Richard Ross Fulk. He survives in Rome City.
Mrs. Fulk worked for 30 years at Electric Cord Set in Wolcottville, and retired from Parker-Hannifin in Albion.
She was a member of Brimfield United Methodist Church and Rome City American Legion Post 381 Auxiliary.
Lavorna enjoyed farming in her early years, gardening, fishing, snowmobiling in Michigan, and vacationing with her husband. Grandchildren were very important to her, and this was shown by attending all of their sporting events and spending quality time with them. She dearly loved her church and the fellowship with church members that she considered family. Making beef and noodles with her church family for the Apple Festival of Kendallville was always a highlight for her.
Also surviving are two daughters, Linda (Shelton) Tackett, of Powhatan, Virginia, and Cathy Temple, of Kendallville; a son, Ricky Ross Fulk, of Wawaka; eight grandchildren, Lynette (Keith) Murphy, Lisa Davis, Samuel Tackett, Nicole Dildine, Richard Ross (Caitlyn) Fulk, Jason Temple, Samantha (Devin) Cain, and Kamron Temple; 14 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Phyllis (Rex) Cole, of Albion, Sharon (Ron) Karlstadt, of Ney, Ohio, Jean Kimmel of Brimfield, Ola Crain, of Elkhart, and Sandra Groves, of Wawaka; and a brother, Frank Kimmel, of Florida.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Smith and Bea Bahls; and two brothers, Cecil Kimmel and John Kimmel.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Jerry Burghduff, of Brimfield United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will be at Orange Township Cemetery, Rome City.
Calling is Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Preferred memorials are to Mizpah Shrine, 1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46805.
View a video tribute after Friday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.