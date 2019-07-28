KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Dininny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Dininny


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Dininny Obituary

LAGRANGE - Lawrence "Larry" Dininny, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, died at his home Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Larry was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Steuben County, New York, to George R. and Blanche M. (DeGraw) Dininny.

He was a graduate of Hornell High School in Hornell, New York.

Living for many years in Noble County, he was a railroad engineer for Conrail Trains.

Larry was a good and honest man who was loyal and above everything else, he loved to be with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch.

On March 4, 1972, in Hornell, New York, he married Carol Sanford. Carol survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are a son, Josh (Michelle) Dininny, of LaGrange; a daughter, Dana (Joseph) Flores, of Fort Wayne; his grandchildren, Jared Myers, Stephen Flores, Sheridan Flores, Adelyn Dininny, Avin Dininny, and Cannon Dininny; a sister, Linda Clancy, of Hornell, New York; a niece, Courtney Schull; and three nephews, Jason Dininny, Richard Clancy, and Chris Clancy.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Dininny; and a niece, Kristen Dininny.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

Private burial will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now