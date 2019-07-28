|
LAGRANGE - Lawrence "Larry" Dininny, 80, of LaGrange, Indiana, and formerly of Kendallville, died at his home Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Larry was born on Aug. 3, 1938, in Steuben County, New York, to George R. and Blanche M. (DeGraw) Dininny.
He was a graduate of Hornell High School in Hornell, New York.
Living for many years in Noble County, he was a railroad engineer for Conrail Trains.
Larry was a good and honest man who was loyal and above everything else, he loved to be with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch.
On March 4, 1972, in Hornell, New York, he married Carol Sanford. Carol survives in LaGrange.
Also surviving are a son, Josh (Michelle) Dininny, of LaGrange; a daughter, Dana (Joseph) Flores, of Fort Wayne; his grandchildren, Jared Myers, Stephen Flores, Sheridan Flores, Adelyn Dininny, Avin Dininny, and Cannon Dininny; a sister, Linda Clancy, of Hornell, New York; a niece, Courtney Schull; and three nephews, Jason Dininny, Richard Clancy, and Chris Clancy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Michael Dininny; and a niece, Kristen Dininny.
A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Private burial will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.