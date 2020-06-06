ORLAND - Lawrence Edward Medford, age 58, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1961, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Lawrence Eugene and Janet C. (Jeffery) Medford.

Throughout Lawrence's life, he dedicated more than 20 years of service to Dexter Axle in Elkhart, Indiana.

During his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, performing karaoke, taking care of his animals, especially Carly, and working on his many cars (particularly his 1973 Dodge Charger.) He enjoyed spending time in his father's garage, making memories with his grandchildren, and smokin' a tire ... or two.

Surviving are his children, Chelsea Banks, of Goshen, Indiana, Kaitlyn (Eddie) Douthit, of Pulaski, Tennessee, Lawrence Edward (Emily) Medford II, and Chris (Paige) Medford, of Pulaski, Tennessee; his mother, Janet Medford, of Orland, Indiana; grandchildren, Ayden, Landon, Tyler, Addyson, Katlyn, Jay, Bailey, Paisley, and Kaydance; a sister, Peggy (Danny) Priddy, of Sutton, West Virginia; brothers, Tony Medford, of Orland, Indiana, Troy Medford, of Orland, Indiana, and Rick Medford, of Niles, Michigan; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Gloria.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Lake Gage Church in Angola, Indiana, with Evangelist Stephen Altman officiating.

There will be an hour of calling prior to the services, from 2-3 p.m., at the church.

Memorial donations are in care of the family.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.