AUBURN - Layden Theodore Rieke, age 82, died on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Butler, Indiana. He was born in Auburn, Indiana on March 14, 1938 to Glenn and Thelma Rieke, who are deceased.

Layden was the VP and Eagle Scout with the Anthony Wayne Council of the Boy Scouts of America, president of Greenhurst Country Club, president of DeKalb Memorial Hospital Board, president of YMCA Board, president of DeKalb County Airport, a member of the Auburn Presbyterian Church and Rieke Foundation, and secretary of the Rieke Corporation and Board of Directors. He received the Bronze award for his duty in the Vietnam War.

He graduated from Auburn High School in 1956 and attended Purdue University. He was a captain in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Kelly Air Force Base, where he met his wife of 52 years, Suzan E. Rieke.

Layden is preceded in death by his wife, Suzan, and two grandchildren, Lukas Rieke and Nathan Kostielney.

Surviving are Layden and Suzie's four children, Steven (Tammy) Rieke of Auburn, Indiana, Lara Habig of Sarasota, Florida, Brian (Sue) Rieke of Waterloo, Indiana, and Lisa (Aaron) Rose of Cicero, Indiana; nine grandchildren, MaKayla Rieke, Kaitlyn Rieke, Carman Rieke, Daniel Habig, Tyler (Erin) Habig, Bennett (Jayma) Rieke, Matt (Sharla) Kostielney, Kylie Rose and Kaci Rose; one brother, Eric (Marilyn) Rieke of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and two great-grandchildren, CJ Rieke and Kori Riley.

Private family services will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anthony Wayne Council of the Boy Scouts of America or the Auburn Presbyterian Church.

