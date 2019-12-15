|
GARRETT - Layton A. Casselman, 22, of Garrett passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was born on February 14, 1997 in Auburn to Kevin and Sandra (Dobson) Casselman. He was a 2015 graduate of Garrett High School where he played on the basketball team.
Layton owned and operated his own lawn care business serving Garrett and the surrounding areas. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He just really enjoyed being outdoors. He also liked working not only on his truck but also his friends trucks. He was really handy and could work on just about anything
Survivors include his parents, Kevin and Sandy Casselman of Garrett, a brother, Logan Casselman (Rebecca Kain) of Angola, a sister, Mackenzie Casselman of Garrett, a grandfather, Steve Brill of Auburn, grandmother Erma Casselman of Garrett and aunts and uncles; Willis and Ilene Dobson of Auburn, Pauline and Gary Krider of Coldwater, Michigan, Mable and Don Beber of Auburn, Charlie and Staci Dobson of Garrett, Vickie and Phil Burress of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathy and Dwight Wallace of Waterloo and Karen and Ron Cave of Kansas and many cousins as well as his beloved dogs, Paislee and Oaklee.
Layton was well liked and he was blessed to have many great friends, he will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Larry Casselman, grandmother; Girlie Brill and great grandparents; Leonard and Mayoma Dobson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., in Auburn. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn with Bill Weaver officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett.
Memorial donations may be directed to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, 4490A S.R. 327, Garrett, Indiana 46738.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.