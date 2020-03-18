|
|
"I carried you every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine."
FORT WAYNE - Ledger Lavon Moore went into God's arms on Friday, March 13, 2020. He came into the world at 12:59 a.m., weighing 9 lbs. 10 oz. and 22 inches long.
Ledger is the son of his loving parents, Lindsay Walker-Moore and Landon Moore. He is also survived by his sister, Amelia; and grandparents, Thomas and Sandra Walker, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Michael and Ann Moore, of LaOtto, Indiana. He'll be missed by his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Although Ledger never spent any time on this Earth, he touched many hearts. Our little angel will never be forgotten.
Memorial donations may be made to the family or A Walk To Remember Inc.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. "The mountains are calling, I must go."
Published in KPCNews on Mar. 18, 2020