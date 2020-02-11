|
AUBURN - Lee Arnold Myers age 92 of Auburn, IN and formerly of Swan Township, Noble County died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at his home. He was born March 9, 1927 in Jefferson Township, Noble County to Clifford Ross and Marie M. (Plescher) Myers and they preceded him in death.
He married Donna Jean Schaefer on March 20, 1948 in Swan Township And she died March 19, 2008.
Lee worked at Slater Steel for 24 ½ years, retiring in 1992. He worked as a truck driver at North American Van Lines prior Slater Steel. Lee served in the Merchant Marine during WW II from 1944-1947.
Lee is survived by his son: Thomas (Marilyn) Myer, Avilla, IN; daughter: Barbara Ann Myers Walburn, Pittsburg, PA; three grandchildren: Joseph (Alexis) Myers, Hooper, Utah, Roger (Kelly) Walburn, Pittsburg, PA; Jennifer (David) Lemen, Lebanon, IN; eight great grandchildren: Noah, Joshua and Matthew Walburn; Spencer and Laura Lemen; McKenna, Madalyn and Olivia Myers.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Marie Myers; wife: Donna Jean Myers; half-brother: John Steckley; three half-sisters: Virginia Simons, Virginia Miller and Ruby Uhl.
Services will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home – Avilla, IN. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home – Avilla, IN. Burial will take place in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery – Avilla, IN.
Published in KPCNews on Feb. 11, 2020