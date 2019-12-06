KPCNews Obituaries
Lee Pontiius


1937 - 2019
Lee Pontiius Obituary

AUBURN - Lee A. Pontius, 82, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, with his family by his side.

Lee was born on June 10, 1937, in Buffalo, New York, to John C. and Mary E. (Hoffmeister) Pontius.

His parents had met while his father, John, was attending Brown University and his mother, Mary, was attending the Rhode Island School of Design. Lee grew up in small towns near Buffalo, in Williamsville, Silver Creek and finely ending up in Eden, New York.

Lee graduated from Eden Central High in 1955. Lee briefly attended Hobart College and then moved on to Erie Tech to get an associate's degree. In 1963, Lee moved to Indiana to finish college at Indiana Tech. Lee graduated in 1965, with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.

Lee then went to work at Warner Gear in Auburn where he was the product engineer. Lee designed, developed and marketed the Power Wheel. Lee had a short stint working at Dana Corporation, but was ultimately transferred to the Borg Warner Muncie Division. Prior to that, Lee worked at Linde and Bethlehem Steel. Tired of corporate politics, Lee came back to Auburn and started Classic City Automotive Inc. (NAPA) in 1973. Lee's business was the first in Auburn to incorporate "Classic City" into the name.

Lee had a fondness for orphaned and fast cars. He raced an Olds powered Studebaker at the 1959 NHRA Nationals in Detroit. He was best recognized with his 1963 Studebaker Avanti or his 1941 Hudson truck and was always a dedicated Buffalo Bills fan.

Lee was a friend to most and mentor to many. He worked hard and played hard, but most importantly he was the best father any two kids could ever have.

His survivors include his wife, Carol Pontius, of Auburn. They were married on April 10, 1996, in Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, John and Lorrie Pontius, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Jodi and Booy Strock, of Butler; four grandchildren, Jason L. Harper, Steven Strock, Jack Pontius, and Kennedy Pontius; and one great-grandchild; five stepchildren; Elizabeth "Liz" Simmons, Jeff Morgan, Elaine Creager, Jerry and Cheryl Morgan, and Jerome Morgan; 12 stepgrandchildren; eight stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruce Pontius, of St. George, Utah.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 6, 2019
