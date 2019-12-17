|
PLEASANT LAKE - Lelah Irene Hoover, 89, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center, Angola, Indiana.
She was born on Aug.17, 1930, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Howard and Ethel (Lenherr) Beverly.
She married Wayne K. Hoover on Sept. 12, 1948.
Lelah was an active farm wife. She was also a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a member of Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a song leader. She also attended Englewood United Methodist Church in Englewood, Florida, where she and Wayne wintered for more than 40 years. She had also been a member of Pleasant Lake Home Economics Club and a Blue Bird leader.
Surviving are a son, Tom (Darlene Moser) Hoover, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; daughter, Linda (Bud) Grogg, of Angola, Indiana; and one sister, Cheryl Hamilton, of Hicksville, Ohio. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Beth (Enos) Steury, Chad (Julie) Hoover and Derek (Angie Lechleidner) Lipely; and six great-grandchildren, Natalie Boyer, Hayden Boyer, Sophia Hoover, Avery Boyer, Grady Hoover and Hunter Lipely.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne K. Hoover on Aug. 19, 2008; and three brothers, Harold Beverly, Carl Beverly and Bob Beverly.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Boyanowski officiating.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
Burial will be at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorials may be given to Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.