OMAHA, Neb. - Leland C. Parker, 89, died in Omaha, Nebraska, on Dec. 31, 2019.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1930. He was raised in Kansas, and has also lived in Nebraska, Michigan, and Indiana.
He was married to Betty Sloan in 1950, until her death in 1994.
He married Shirley Moyer, from Auburn, Indiana, in 1997. She died in 2016.
Lee worked for 35 years with Gambles.
He was an avid woodworker and had many hobbies.
He was a member of Presbyterian Church of the Cross.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen (Allan) Hinman, of Omaha; 5 grandchildren, Sean Parker, Valerie (Scott) Mowell, Mandy (Juan Luis) Jaramillo, Parker Hinman, and Ashley (Joey) Steele; and five great-granddaughters. He is also survived by three stepchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and 13 stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randy, in 2017.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., (his 90th birthday) at Millard Manor, 12835 Deauville Drive, Omaha.
Burial will be in Minneapolis, Kansas, on Jan. 8, 2020.
Memorials may be made to Auburn Presbyterian Church, Auburn, Indiana.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary, 441 N. Washington St., Papillion, Nebraska, is handling arrangements.