FORT WAYNE - Lenard Allen Wilson, 72, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born in Decatur, Indiana, to Raymond Wilson and Marcella Jackson. They preceded him in death.
Lenard worked in skilled trades for General Electric for 39 years, retiring in 2005.
He proudly served his country as member of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Lenard was a lifetime member of Post 2749 and American Legion Post 241. He was also a member of the Fremont Moose.
He is survived by his wife, Jill Wilson, of Orland; children, Lori (Robert) Lowe, of Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, Landon Wilson, of Orland, and Lance (Angela) Wilson, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary Jane Hoschak, of Ney, Ohio, and Ron Wilson, of Brownsburg, Indiana.
Lenard was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Wilson.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior.
Calling will also be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Post 2749 or Post 2749 Auxiliary.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com.