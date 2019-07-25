KPCNews Obituaries
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
2:00 PM
910 N. Indiana Ave
Auburn, IN
View Map
1927 - 2019
Lenora Johnson Obituary

AUBURN - Lenora L Johnson, 91, of Auburn, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at her home in Auburn.

She was born in Auburn on the family farm on Aug. 6, 1927, to Lester E. and Lazeal (Witt) Boger.

She was a 1945 graduate of Auburn High School and earned her bachelor degree from Purdue University in 1949.

She was a home economist for Wayne County in Indiana, and worked alongside her husband, Don, on the family farm her entire life.

She was a very active member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ of Auburn.

She was Elder Emeritus, having been the first female elder and also the first female to serve as chairman of the church board. She served the church as a youth leader and a member of the CWF.

She was a 4-H club leader for many many years and a member of the Home Demonstration Club.

Lenora married Donald D. Johnson on Oct. 7, 1950, at the same family farm house she was born in and passed away in. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons and two daughters, Cathie Houze and her husband, Dr. Norman, of Bloomington, Jeffery Johnson and his wife, Tina, of Auburn, Lorie Bishop and her husband, Cary, of Auburn and Kent Johnson and his wife, Shelley, of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Daphne (Zach) Kozek, Alyssa (Cole) Loveall, Lyndsey Johnson, Nick (Melissa) Johnson, Weston Johnson, Kate (Levi) Barse, Andrew (Haley) Bishop, Amy (David) Geders and Jena Henson and there are 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Luella Brand and a brother Lawrence Boger.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn, Indiana, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling is Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 5-7 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, and also one hour prior to the service Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials can be given in Lenora's name to the church.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 25, 2019
