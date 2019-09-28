|
ALBION - Leo Joseph Pfefferkorn, 85, of Albion, Indiana, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart in Avilla.
Mr. Pfefferkorn was born in Ashley, Indiana, on Oct. 11, 1933, to Andrew and Louise (Vanderbosch) Pfefferkorn. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Ashley High School in 1952, and then honorably served his country in the United States Army.
On Sept. 27, 1980, he married Sally A. Black. She survives in Albion.
Leo was employed for many years at Dana Corporation, retiring from there in 1994.
He was a true Detroit Tigers fan and spent many days traveling to games with his nephews and Sally.
Leo also loved to fish. It didn't matter what water he was on, as long as the fish were biting!
His survivors include his wife, Sally Pfefferkorn, of Albion; sisters, Susanne Lambright, of Ligonier, and Mildred Miller, of Kendallville; nephews, Kevin Pfefferkorn and Mark (Linda) Pfefferkorn; and many more nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by siblings, Stella Royal, Carl Pfefferkorn, "Chub" Pfefferkorn, Andrew Pfefferkorn, Alred Pfefferkorn, Ralph Pfefferkorn; and nephew, William Pfefferkorn.
Visitation will be held Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorial donations may be made to the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.