Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Leon Dull


1943 - 2019
Leon Dull Obituary

Leon A. Dull, age 76, of Kimmell, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Northridge Village in Albion, Indiana. He was born on Feb. 25, 1943 the son of Orville L. And Inez D. (Brazel) Dull.

He is survived by his son, Rusty (Pommy) Collins of Wolf Lake, Indiana; four grandchildren, Alex, Jesse, Malina, and Surin; a brother, Harold "Larky" Dull of Kimmell; a niece Charity K. (Lucas Anglin) Greene of Albion; a nephew Chad C. Dull of Albion, and a great-niece, Paige Deason of Huntertown, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Leon worked for Kidd and Company for many years and later retired from Kraft Foods. He was very laid back and enjoyed eating out, the simple things in life and brightening others' day with a wave and a smile.

A funeral service will be held in Leon's honor on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at noon at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway S., Ligonier, Indiana 46767. Celebrant Larry Baker will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Noble County Humane Society, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, Indiana 46755.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 5, 2019
