Leon Fifer


1937 - 2020
Leon Fifer Obituary

TAMPA, Fla. - Leon Ned Fifer was born on Dec. 22, 1937, in Angola, Indiana, and passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 82 years old.

Known as Ned, he was quick-witted and loved by many.

Ned played snare drum in the Angola High School band and upon graduation joined the U.S. Air Force, where he retired after 21 years, serving throughout the U.S., Iceland, Philippines, Alaska, and Turkey. While in the Air Force Ned played fast pitch softball as a pitcher, and was known as "The Hawk".

After retiring from the Air Force, he worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years and then for 18 years at Silver Dollar Golf Course, where he said he'd found the best job of his life.

Ned was a 50-plus-year Master Mason of Ashley Lodge #614 F&AM in Ashley, Indiana, as well as a member of the Eastern Star. He was also a member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Fern (Fiser) Fifer; sister, Donelda (Bell) Snidle; brother, Kenneth "Bud" Bell; sister, Arnola Mae (Bell) Tillbrook; sister, JoAnne (Fifer) Eggleston; grandson, SGT Eric A. Fifer; and grandson, Daniel Purcell.

Ned is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally I. (Sutton) Fifer; son, Bruce E. Fifer (Sandra), of Ninety Six, South Carolina; daughters, Brenda S. Vetter (Mike), Barbi J. Purcell, both of Tampa, and Becky L. Sampson (Jim) of Austin, Texas; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the SGT Eric A. Fifer Memorial Scholarship Fund, 107 Cape Charles Court, Ninety Six, SC 29666, or donate electronically at https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/1366877.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 15, 2020
