1/
Leon Yoder
1976 - 2020
GOSHEN - Leon Ray Yoder, 44, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 6:38 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the scene of a car/bike accident on C.R. 38, Goshen.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1976, in Goshen, to Larry and Anna Mae (Borntrager) Yoder.

On Sept. 12, 2002, in Goshen, he married Vonda Yoder, and she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are three sons, Devon Joe Yoder, Loren Jay Yoder and Marcus Lyn Yoder; five daughters, Janelle Kay Yoder, Julie Ranae Yoder, Sharla Jean Yoder, Diane Marie Yoder and Kara Beth Yoder, all at home; two brothers, Karl (Mary) Yoder, of Goshen and Joe (Eva) Yoder, of Topeka; sister, Margaret (Dennis) Lehman, of Middlebury; and father- and mother-in-law, Mervin and Vera Yoder, of Goshen.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Loretta Yoder.

Leon worked at Cedar Creek in Topeka and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, and all day on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at the family residence, 64430 C.R. 37, Goshen.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, also at the family's residence.

Services will be conducted by the home ministers.

Burial will be at Nisley Cemetery in Goshen.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 25, 2020.
