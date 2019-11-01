|
BUTLER - Leona M. Miller 94, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home.
She was born on January 30, 1925 in Valparaiso, Indiana to C. Gerald and Edna (Hanville) Oberlin.
Leona married Richard A no period Miller on May 27, 1943 in Virginia. He preceded her in death on July 13, 2003.
She worked for many years at Crane Edmund in Butler. Leona was a member of Butler United Methodist Church, the Ener-Jets Homemakers Club, volunteered for the American Red Cross blood drives, the Butler Library, and DeKalb County Election Board.
Leona loved life and family. She enjoyed watching the Eastside High School baseball team play from her back yard and returning foul balls.
She is survived by five daughters, Suzie (Lee) Brink of Grand Haven, Michigan, Sunnie Heddon of Fort Wayne, Sallie (John) Husted of Rogers, Arkansas, Sandie Oberlin of Butler, and Sindie (Ricky) Martenies of Edgerton, Ohio; two sisters, Evelyn Sildack of Jackson, Michigan and Shirley Sheldon of Houghton Michigan; 15 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; a son William I.; her parents; a brother, Gerald Oberlin; and a great-grandson.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Butler United Methodist Church, with calling also one hour prior to services.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the church with Pastor Dean Blimline officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Preferred memorials are to Butler United Methodist Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, Auburn Indiana.