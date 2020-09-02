BUTLER - Leona B. (Shambaugh) VanZile, 86, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

Leona was born on Jan. 9, 1934, in Auburn, Indiana, to Ora and Pearley (Reed) Shambaugh.

Leona and her family moved to Butler during her senior year of high school and graduated from Butler High School in 1952, and has resided in Butler since that time.

Leona was hired at Knisely National Bank of Butler where she worked for 32 years.

She met Gary "Red" VanZile, and they were married on Sept. 26, 1959, at Butler Church of Christ, almost 61 years ago.

In her earlier years, Leona was active in the local Business & Professional Women organization, and the Butler Fire Department Auxiliary. After her retirement from the bank, they spent time at auctions, flea markets, and all of their grandsons' events.

Leona, is survived by her husband, Gary "Red" VanZile; daughter, Coleen VanZile, of Auburn; son, Michael (Candy) VanZile, of Auburn; her sister, Gwendolyn Shambaugh, of Auburn; her brothers, Dennis (Betty) Shambaugh, of New Haven and Robert (Nancy) Shambaugh, of Rome City. She is also survived by her grandsons, Matthew Malott, Skylar VanZile, Landon VanZile; and great-grandchildren, Reed VanZile and Kinsley VanZile.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Pearley Shambaugh; a son, Mitchell Ora VanZile; sister, Virginia Pflueger; and brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Connie Shambaugh of Auburn.

There will be no funeral services or calling due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A private graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Butler Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

H.E. Johnson & Son Funeral Home in Butler is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials for Leona B. VanZile are to Butler Church of Christ, 173 W Oak St., Butler, IN 46721.