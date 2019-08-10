|
AVILLA - Leonard Eugene "Buzz" Smith Jr., age 72, of Avilla, died Friday, August 9, 2019 at home.
Mr. Smith was born in Kendallville, Indiana, on February 18, 1947 to the late Leonard Eugene Smith Sr. and Margaret Abel (Eminger) Refner. He graduated from East Noble High School in 1967 and married Rebecca Ruth Ross on May 11, 1968 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Avilla. Buzz spent his working career as a journeyman electrician, first with Auburn Gear in Auburn and then with ITT Industries in Fort Wayne. He retired in 2014 after 25 years of employment with ITT Industries.
He loved music and played the drums in the band "Music Syndrome." Buzz also enjoyed woodworking, raising and showing his Beagle dogs and betting his luck at the Firekeeper's Casino. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the National Beagle Club.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Smith of Avilla; son Trent and Amy Smith of Rome City; daughter Carmen and Tom Loy of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Aubrey Smith and her fiancé, Dan McCallister, of Fort Wayne, Weslee Smith and Zhane Smith both of Rome City; two sisters, Nancy and Larry Adair of Brimfield and Kim and Bobby Ritchie of Brimfield; brother Edward "Pork" and Shelly Waldron of Albion; and sisters and brothers-in-law Nancy and Ron Hippenhammer of Adams Lake; Linda Anglin of Kendallville; John and Mary Ross of Valentine; Kenny and Diane Ross of Kendallville; Joe and Deb Ross of Kendallville; and Fayanne and Ted Morr of Kingman, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Phillip Ross and Allan Ross; and sister-in-law Margaret Armagost.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 3-8 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with a Rosary service at 7:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Avilla with Fr. Daniel Chukwuleta officiating the mass. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the mass.
Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.
Active casketbearers will be Weslee Smith, Tom Loy, Ed Waldron, Pat Shaw, Paul Neilson, Ken Baranowski and Sophia Wallace. Honorary bearers will be Zhane Smith, Larry Adair, Bobby Ritchie, Kenny Ross and Joe Ross.
Memorial donations may be made to Masses, St. Mary Catholic Church, or to the Miss Limberlost organization for oncology patient visits.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.