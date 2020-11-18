1/1
Leonard Roselle Jr.
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Leonard J. Roselle Jr., 88, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, to Leonard J. Sr., and Elvira (Laurita) Roselle.

He married Joanne Elizabeth Washell on Dec. 15, 1956, in Angola, Indiana.

Leonard worked at Bohn Aluminum Company in Butler, Indiana, for 40 years, finishing his career there as co-owner. He retired from the company in 1999.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202. He was also a former member of the Butler Lions Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Butler, Indiana.

Leonard enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Northeast Indiana Woodworkers. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with his wife and family.

Surviving are his children, Annette Roselle and husband Todd Kozlowski of Plymouth, Michigan; Tony Roselle of Angola, Indiana and Michael (Rosie) Roselle of Fort Wayne, Indiana and three sisters, Cecilia Wey, Jan (Roger) Smith and Patricia Anderson all of the Detroit, Michigan area. Also surviving are his 7 grandchildren, Alexis, Amy, Anthony, Ellie, Sophia, Olivia and Michael and one great-granddaughter, Miranda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joanne E. Roselle on Jan. 31, 2018; son, Lenny Roselle; brother, Dominic Roselle; and sisters, Sandy Roselle and Rose Feretti.

Leonard was kind and selfless. He was a man of the highest integrity, always putting the welfare of others ahead of his own. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brownstown, Michigan.

Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Indiana Woodworkers for their charitable purposes.

Due to guidelines mandated by the governor, masks are required and a limit of 50 people will be allowed during visitations and funerals at a time in the funeral home. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weicht Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved