ANGOLA - Leonard J. Roselle Jr., 88, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Oct. 30, 1932, in Clymer, Pennsylvania, to Leonard J. Sr., and Elvira (Laurita) Roselle.

He married Joanne Elizabeth Washell on Dec. 15, 1956, in Angola, Indiana.

Leonard worked at Bohn Aluminum Company in Butler, Indiana, for 40 years, finishing his career there as co-owner. He retired from the company in 1999.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a member of Butler American Legion Post 202. He was also a former member of the Butler Lions Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles in Butler, Indiana.

Leonard enjoyed woodworking and was a member of Northeast Indiana Woodworkers. He also enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling with his wife and family.

Surviving are his children, Annette Roselle and husband Todd Kozlowski of Plymouth, Michigan; Tony Roselle of Angola, Indiana and Michael (Rosie) Roselle of Fort Wayne, Indiana and three sisters, Cecilia Wey, Jan (Roger) Smith and Patricia Anderson all of the Detroit, Michigan area. Also surviving are his 7 grandchildren, Alexis, Amy, Anthony, Ellie, Sophia, Olivia and Michael and one great-granddaughter, Miranda.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Joanne E. Roselle on Jan. 31, 2018; son, Lenny Roselle; brother, Dominic Roselle; and sisters, Sandy Roselle and Rose Feretti.

Leonard was kind and selfless. He was a man of the highest integrity, always putting the welfare of others ahead of his own. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lady of Hope Catholic Cemetery in Brownstown, Michigan.

Memorial donations may be made to Northeast Indiana Woodworkers for their charitable purposes.

Due to guidelines mandated by the governor, masks are required and a limit of 50 people will be allowed during visitations and funerals at a time in the funeral home. For everyone's safety, please use good judgment in the length of your visit or if you are not feeling well please go on the funeral home website and sign the guestbook with your condolences. Please practice social distancing in the funeral home and parking areas.

