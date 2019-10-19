KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Sheffield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Sheffield


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard Sheffield Obituary

ANGOLA - Leonard E. Sheffield, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in Goshen, Indiana, to Eugene V. and Grace (Prough) Sheffield.

He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne and received his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Business Administration degrees from Indiana University. He received his Ph.D from Michigan State University.

On June 10, 1961, Leonard married Barbara A. Barnett.

Leonard was a professor at Tri-State University from 1966 to 1988. During that time he had been the Dean of the Ketner School of Business for several years.

He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.

Leonard enjoyed golfing and watching college sports, especially IU basketball.

Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara A. Sheffield, of Angola; and his son, Jeff (Dawn) Sheffield, of Zionsville.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Donald E. Meyers officiating.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Orland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and to Steuben County Community Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weicht Funeral Home Inc
Download Now