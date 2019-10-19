|
ANGOLA - Leonard E. Sheffield, 84, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1934, in Goshen, Indiana, to Eugene V. and Grace (Prough) Sheffield.
He graduated from Elmhurst High School in Fort Wayne and received his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Business Administration degrees from Indiana University. He received his Ph.D from Michigan State University.
On June 10, 1961, Leonard married Barbara A. Barnett.
Leonard was a professor at Tri-State University from 1966 to 1988. During that time he had been the Dean of the Ketner School of Business for several years.
He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Angola United Methodist Church.
Leonard enjoyed golfing and watching college sports, especially IU basketball.
Surviving are his loving wife, Barbara A. Sheffield, of Angola; and his son, Jeff (Dawn) Sheffield, of Zionsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at noon on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, with Pastor Donald E. Meyers officiating.
Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Orland Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department and to Steuben County Community Foundation.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.