HAMILTON - Leora Belle Light, 92, of Hamilton, Indiana, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Auburn, Indiana.
Mrs. Light was born in St. Joe, Indiana, on Sept. 29, 1927, to George Garfield and Opeal (Poper) Wilmot. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from St. Joe High School in 1945, and later married LaMar DeLoss Light, who preceded her in death at an early age, in 1966.
Leora was employed many years ago with Auburn Cord Dusenberg Museum and Auburn Rubber Company. She later was employed at Electric Motor Works in Garrett and Morrill Motors in Erwin, Tennessee.
Her survivors include her daughters, Jean and Lee Buchs, of Hamilton, Sharon and Bob Coe, of Hamilton, and Muriel Ann Jola, of Cornelia, Georgia; son, David and Lucy Light, of Hamilton; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, LaMar; her daughter, Crystal Dawn Howard; three brothers; and one sister.
Private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020