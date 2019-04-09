KPCNews Obituaries
GOSHEN - Letha A. Carpenter, 98, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Goshen Hospital after suffering a stroke on April 3.

She was born April 14, 1920, in Harrison Township, Elkhart County, to John and Cora (Nice) Christophel.

Survivors include three children, Janice (Orv) Miller, Wolcottville, Richard (Janet) Carpenter, Mishawaka, and Jerry (Pat) Carpenter, Goshen; daughter-in-law, Ruby Carpenter, Elkhart; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Flora Jane Christophel, Elkhart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Dewayne Carpenter; sisters, Lois Reuter and Annabelle Snyder; brothers, Everett, Theron, Eldon and Paul Christophel; and daughter-in-law, Janet Carpenter.

Letha first worked at the House of Harter, Goshen, then as a clerk at Sears until her retirement. She was a member of Yellow Creek Mennonite Church.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. Wednesday funeral service, at Yellow Creek Mennonite Church, 64901 C. R. 11, Goshen. Pastor Wes Bontreger will officiate.

Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Yellow Creek Mennonite Church.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at yoderculpfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Apr. 9, 2019
