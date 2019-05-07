KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Stones Hill Community Church
151 W. Stones Hill Road
Ligonier, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Stones Hill Community Church
151 W. Stones Hill Road
Ligonier, IN
GOSHEN - Levi M. Bontrager, age 83, of Goshen, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born on March 26, 1936, in Shipshewana, the son of Manas A. and Elizabeth (Miller) Bontrager. On April 6, 1957, he married Barbara Owens; she preceded him in death in 2005. On Aug. 31, 2007, he married Ruth Knepp; she survives.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Bontrager of Goshen; five children, Cheryl (Taylor) Watts of Cromwell, Dewayne (Sandy) Bontrager of Ligonier, Patsy (Rick) Huskisson of Grandville, Michigan, Dan (Teff) Bontrager of Syracuse, and Mark (Elyse) Bontrager of Topeka; four stepchildren, Patrica (Gary) Foresman of White Pigeon, Michigan, Pamela (Tony) Lynch of Smithfield, North Carolina, Greg (Deb) Knepp of Ligonier, and Penny Miller of Goshen; four sisters, Betty (Joe) Wingard of Shipshewana, Neomah Bontrager of Shipshewana, Edna (Jerry Jr.) Yoder of LaGrange, and Amanda Yoder of LaGrange; three brothers, Mahlon Bontrager of Shipshewana, Joni (Freda) Bontrager of Shipshewana and Manas Jr. (Mary) Bontrager of Topeka; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; nine stepgrandchildren, 35 step-great-grandchildren; three step-great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-laws, Esther Bontrager of Topeka, and Anna Bontrager of Shipshewana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Barbara Bontrager; a granddaughter, Haylee Watts; a sister, Martha Schrock; and two brothers, John Bontrager and Ervin Bontrager.
Levi farmed most of his life and also worked for Fruedenburg in Ligonier for many years and retired in 2001. He was a member the first Brethen Church in Goshen, and a past member of the Elks in Ligonier and The Mooose Lodge in Goshen. Levi enjoyed playing cards, taking walks, and lying in the sun.
A funeral service in Levi's honor will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Stones Hill Community Church, 151 W. Stones Hill Road, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastors Cory Smith and John Drexler will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at yeagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews from May 7 to May 8, 2019
