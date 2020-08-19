ANGOLA - Levi "Lee" Saylor, 80, of Angola, Indiana, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on May 18, 1940, in Pineville, Kentucky, to Lewis Bud and Sarah Anne (Roark) Saylor.

He married Brenda Lee Smith on Jan. 28, 1961.

Levi worked for Brammall Inc., for more than 33 years, retiring in 2002.

He was a life member of the Angola Moose Lodge and had been a member for many years of the Land of Lakes Lions Club.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda Lee Saylor, of Angola, Indiana; son, Jeffery Lee (Laura Harman) Saylor, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Sarah Anne (Doug Traster) Earles, of High Point, North Carolina, Mary E. (Guss) Moberg, of Angola, Indiana, and Marie E. (Scott Houtz) Saylor Sherman, of Coldwater, Michigan; and his sister, Pauline Henson, of Manchester, Kentucky. Also surviving are his four grandchildren, Charlie Lee (Lynsey) Saylor, Elizabeth "Libby" (CJ) Earles Kilgus, Scott Michael (Tanacity Carter) Moberg and Autumn Nicole (Josh Poley) Sherman; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and 10 siblings.

Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Flint Cemetery, Steuben County, Indiana.

Memorials may be made in care of Sarah Earles for a Memorial Tree Garden. You may also go on the Facebook Page, Lee Saylor Memorial and use the paypal link, https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=889SKKUJC8KKL&source=url

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.