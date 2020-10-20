Lewis Beachey

TOPEKA - Lewis A. Beachey, 77, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 12:45 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence following a short illness.

He was born on May 9, 1943, in Arthur, Illinois, to Alvin and Mary (Yoder) Beachey.

On Dec. 5, 1968, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Edna Miller. She died on July 29, 1997.

On Sept. 17, 1998, in Topeka, he married Sara Miller; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are daughter, Darlene (Glenn) Hostetler, of Topeka; three sons, Devon (Cathy) Beachey, of Shipshewana, John (Lora) Beachey, of Topeka and Richard (Niva) Beachey, of Millersburg; 24 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernest Beachey, of Illinois, and Willis Beachey, of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Anita Beachey, of Topeka; and step-sister-in-law, Joan Yoder, of Middlebury.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Beachey; parents; brother, Monroe Beachey; two sisters, Katie White and Martha Yoder; and a granddaughter.

Lewis was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be all day on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the family residence, 6660 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Dale Miller residence, 9305 W. C.R. 650S, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Lambright and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.