1/
Lewis Beachey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TOPEKA - Lewis A. Beachey, 77, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 12:45 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence following a short illness.

He was born on May 9, 1943, in Arthur, Illinois, to Alvin and Mary (Yoder) Beachey.

On Dec. 5, 1968, in Shipshewana, Indiana, he married Edna Miller. She died on July 29, 1997.

On Sept. 17, 1998, in Topeka, he married Sara Miller; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are daughter, Darlene (Glenn) Hostetler, of Topeka; three sons, Devon (Cathy) Beachey, of Shipshewana, John (Lora) Beachey, of Topeka and Richard (Niva) Beachey, of Millersburg; 24 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ernest Beachey, of Illinois, and Willis Beachey, of Kokomo; sister-in-law, Anita Beachey, of Topeka; and step-sister-in-law, Joan Yoder, of Middlebury.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edna Beachey; parents; brother, Monroe Beachey; two sisters, Katie White and Martha Yoder; and a granddaughter.

Lewis was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be all day on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the family residence, 6660 S. C.R. 900W, Topeka.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Dale Miller residence, 9305 W. C.R. 650S, Topeka.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Lambright and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery in Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller-Stewart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved