Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:30 PM
Riverside Cemetery
Howe, IN
Lewis Harris Jr.


1959 - 2020
Lewis Harris Jr. Obituary

HOWE - Lewis D. "Donnie" Harris Jr., 60, of Howe, Indiana, was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lewis was born on Aug. 1, 1959, in Farmington, Michigan, to Lewis D. Sr., and Faye L. (Osborn) Harris.

Living in the Howe community for many years, he worked as a road engineer for the State of Indiana.

Donnie was an avid sports fan and especially loved Notre Dame sports.

He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially loved to share meals that he had cooked for them.

Surviving are a daughter, Cassandra M. (CW3 Waitman III) Kapaldo, of Ansbach, Germany; a son, Christopher Harris, of Sandusky, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nikolas, Liana, and Evalyn Kapaldo, and Mackenzie, and Aiden Harris; a sister, Ramona (Rian) McMaster, of LaGrange, Indiana; a brother, SFC Joseph (Arcella) Harris, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Faith Kapaldo.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

A graveside service will take place following the visitation at 1:30 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery in Howe, Indiana, with the Rev. Ken Weaver officiating.

Memorials may be made to Howe United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 10, 2020
