KIMMELL - Lewis John McLallin, age 90, of Kimmell passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:20 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born on March 6, 1930 the son of Orval and Esther Marie (Piper) McLallin in Wolf Lake. On January 19, 1952, he married Genevieve "Genny" Johnson.

Lewis graduated from Wolf Lake High School as valedictorian and attended Wolf Lake Baptist Church. He loved to travel, but his life work and greatest pleasure was farming.

He is survived by three daughters, Carol (Gary) Seitz of The Villages, Florida, Peggy (Daryl) Daniels of Syracuse and Karen Stahly of Ligonier; son-in-law, Steve Edsall of Kimmell; five grandchildren, Mike (Brandie) Edsall of Kimmell, Angie (Brad) Franklin of Kimmell, Leah (Edward) Payne of Niles, Illinois, Kevin (Kathryn) Seitz of Lancaster, Ohio, and Kari (Brad) Stabler of Ligonier; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his bride of 66 years, Genevieve "Genny" McLallin; a daughter, Kay Edsall; a grandson, Chad Tinkey; a son-in-law, Roger Stahly; and a sister, Mary Hawk.

A private service will be held and Lewis will be laid to rest with Genny at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell. Pastor Dan Carlson will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wolf Lake Baptist Church, PO BOX 188, Wolf Lake, IN 46796.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.