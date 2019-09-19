|
BUTLER - Lila M. Draper, 82, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born in Fort Wayne on March 16, 1937, to John and DeVona P. (Dentzer) Clayton.
She worked at Magnavox in Auburn.
Lila married Raymond Draper Sr., on Oct. 31, 1970, in Fort Wayne, and he died Oct. 19, 2005.
She is survived by five children, Jennifer (Ralph) Johnston, of Garrett, Jeff Nicole, of Butler, Christina (Steve) Siebenaler, of Edon, Ohio, Raymond (Kelly) Draper Jr., of Hamilton, and Clint Draper, of Butler; 11 grandchildren, Bryan Johnston, Shannon Anderson, Dennis Robinett, Matthew Robinett, Tanesha Burleson, Keasta Johnston, Kylee Harris, Ashton Bressler, Tyler Draper, Zoe Draper and Seth Draper; and 13 great-grandchildren, Tyler Vogel, Aubree Robinett, Baylee Robinett, Liam Burleson, Aden Burleson, Gillian Burleson, Kirra Johnston, August Johnston, Thackery Johnston, Cole Bressler, Harris Bressler, Owen Bressler and Shadlynn Bressler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Clarence Nicole, a daughter, Cindy Nicole; two brothers, Charlie Clayton and Arden Clayton; and four sisters, Gloria Park, Barbara Klug, Eileen Rowe, and Deloris Bercott.
Services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne.
Calling will be two hours prior to the service, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
The family asks that any memorials be given in Lila's name to .
