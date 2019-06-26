SAINT JOE - Lillian "Lil" Brunges, 60, of Saint Joe, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Lil was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 1958, to Donald Brunges and Grace Dymond.

Lil was formerly employed at Alcoa in Auburn and C.J. Automotive in Butler.

Lil is survived by her four daughters, Jennifer (Tony Vollmer) Brunges, of Bryan, Ohio, Teresa (Zach) Feightner, of Garrett, Donna Husted, of Auburn, and Kathy (Jacob) Carroll, of Auburn; her partner David Dull, of Saint Joe; his sons, Greg (Janae) Dull and Matthew Dull; grandchildren, Baraka, Nikki, Elizabeth, Olivia, Lilly, Jake, Zoey, Kashlynn, Addison, Kacie, Hayden and Dawson; and a great-granddaughter, Ruby. She is also survived by a sister, Janet (Gary) Newman, of Arizona; and a brother, Donald (Martha) Brunges, of Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

