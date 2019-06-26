KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Brunges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Brunges


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian Brunges Obituary

SAINT JOE - Lillian "Lil" Brunges, 60, of Saint Joe, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Lil was born in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 25, 1958, to Donald Brunges and Grace Dymond.

Lil was formerly employed at Alcoa in Auburn and C.J. Automotive in Butler.

Lil is survived by her four daughters, Jennifer (Tony Vollmer) Brunges, of Bryan, Ohio, Teresa (Zach) Feightner, of Garrett, Donna Husted, of Auburn, and Kathy (Jacob) Carroll, of Auburn; her partner David Dull, of Saint Joe; his sons, Greg (Janae) Dull and Matthew Dull; grandchildren, Baraka, Nikki, Elizabeth, Olivia, Lilly, Jake, Zoey, Kashlynn, Addison, Kacie, Hayden and Dawson; and a great-granddaughter, Ruby. She is also survived by a sister, Janet (Gary) Newman, of Arizona; and a brother, Donald (Martha) Brunges, of Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now