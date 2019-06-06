Lillian Nicole Lehman, 4 days old, of Hudson, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11:23 a.m., at her home with her family at her side.

She was born May 31, 2019, at 8:56 p.m., in Fort Wayne to Bradley Alan and Allison Nicole (Vrba) Lehman. They survive in Hudson.

Although her life was very short, Lillian brought joy to her family that will last forever.

Also surviving are her maternal grandparents, Chuck and Stacey Vrba, of Albion; paternal grandparents, Jeff and Bambee Lehman, of Kendallville; maternal great-grandfather, Kevin Rathke, of Albion; maternal great-grandmother, Alice McNeal, of Avilla; paternal great-grandparents, Jack and Bonnie Flaugh, of Kendallville; and paternal great-grandmother, Sharry Graham of Orland.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Philip Rigdon of St. John Lutheran Church in Kendallville officiating.

Calling is Friday, June 7, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to Remembering Rowan, an organization that serves bereaved families in northeast Indiana, who have experienced the loss of a child through miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant loss. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.